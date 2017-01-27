Niles, Morton Grove switch water suppliers from Chicago to Evanston
Evanston could start providing Lake Michigan water to the villages of Niles and Morton Grove as soon as late 2018 after leaders from all three towns approved a long-awaited deal this week. Evanston City Council members unanimously approved the agreement at their meeting Monday night.
