New operator reopening Mount Prospect banquet hall closed three years
Mount Prospect trustees have approved a liquor license to reopen a banquet hall at 1700 S. Elmhurst Road that closed in November 2014. The owner of the proposed Victoria in the Park, Ted Mavrakis, also owns the Mission Hills banquet hall in Northbrook, the White Eagle banquet hall in Niles and World of Beer in downtown Evanston.
