Missing man found dead on Lake Michigan shore in Evanston
A man was found dead in Lake Michigan along the Evanston shore Wednesday afternoon, a day after his family reported him missing, police said. Andrew Pappas, 45, was found near rocks in Lake Michigan near Garden Park, 826 Sheridan Road, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|Dre
|16
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Jan 16
|Rubini Karalis
|10
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan 4
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan 3
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec 30
|Spotted Girl
|6
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC