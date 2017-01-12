Lehmann Maupin announces New York deb...

Lehmann Maupin announces New York debut of Kader Attia's "Reason's Oxymorons"

Lehmann Maupin announces its second solo exhibition for Kader Attia. This is the New York debut of AttiaA's multimedia video installation, ReasonA's Oxymorons , which premiered at the 13th Biennale de Lyon in 2015.

