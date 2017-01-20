Hundreds board buses in Evanston headed to Washington D.C. march
Hundreds of women lined up to board buses staged outside Evanston Township High School Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 headed for the Women's March on Washington. Hundreds of women lined up to board buses staged outside Evanston Township High School Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 headed for the Women's March on Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|Dre
|16
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Jan 16
|Rubini Karalis
|10
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan 4
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan 3
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec 30
|Spotted Girl
|6
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC