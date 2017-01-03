How to Test Stamping Lubricants Witho...

How to Test Stamping Lubricants Without Interrupting Production

IRMCO iTool lubricant testing process is a servo press run, data collection program that allows for frictional forces, part measurements and deformation temperatures to be compared from different lubricants and also on different substrates. The innovative IRMCO iTool lubricant testing process is a servo press run, data collection program that allows for frictional forces, part measurements and deformation temperatures to be compared from different lubricants and also on different substrates prior to interrupting production presses for field testing.

