How to get out of your winter rut

If cold temperatures are keeping you indoors and making you stir crazy, these Chicago winter lifesavers will get your family out of their winter rut! Chicago's definitely got snow, but it also has supreme hills for sledding. Head to A. Montgomery Ward Park for sledding and a hot chocolate afterward at Peet's Coffee next door.
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|Dre
|16
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Jan 16
|Rubini Karalis
|10
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan 4
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan 3
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec 30
|Spotted Girl
|6
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|10
