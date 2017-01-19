Highland Park Players Presents a Fairy Tale Adventure

Highland Park Players Theater for Young Audiences presents its newest production of A Fairy Tale Adventure at Edgewood Auditorium, 929 Edgewood Road, Highland Park, on Saturdays and Sundays, February 11, 12, 18, and 19, at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm. The Wicked Witch has changed the endings to all the Fairy Tales so that evil will triumph, and she's kidnapped The Fairy to make sure the spell can't be reversed.

