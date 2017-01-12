Former Chicago trafficking victim Brenda Myers-Powell to speak at...

Skokie, Ill. January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. On January 12, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center and YWCA Evanston/North Shore in partnership with Illinois DCFS and other local organizations, will host a film screening of the Sundance Film Festival award-winning documentary, "Dreamcatcher," an unflinching expos that follows Brenda Myers-Powell , who grew up in one of the poorest neighborhoods of Chicago and eventually fell into the dark world of prostitution.

