Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) D...

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Sun Boo 7
Review: A1 Rental Vans Jan 4 jesto joseph 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Jan 3 Captain Cracker 161
News People think there's a weird connection between... Dec 30 Spotted Girl 6
News City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens Dec 29 spytheweb 10
Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12) Dec '16 Prince John 2
Attention all business owners! Nov '16 Good Presence 1
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC