Evanston Township High School students stage anti-Trump administration protest
A crowd of students, estimated to number in the hundreds, have walked out of classes at Evanston Township High School on Jan. 24, 2017, in protest of Donald Trump's administration. A crowd of students, estimated to number in the hundreds, have walked out of classes at Evanston Township High School on Jan. 24, 2017, in protest of Donald Trump's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|Dre
|16
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Jan 16
|Rubini Karalis
|10
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan 4
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan 3
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec 30
|Spotted Girl
|6
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC