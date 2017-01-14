Evanston police sued for false arrest, dash video released
An Evanston man is suing the north suburb's police department for excessive use of force and false arrest stemming from a 2015 traffic stop in which he was pulled over for suspected car theft while driving his own vehicle. On Wednesday, Evanston police released dashboard video recordings of officers arresting Lawrence Crosby.
