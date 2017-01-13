Evanston PD Release Disturbing Video ...

Evanston PD Release Disturbing Video Of Black Northwestern Student's Violent Arrest

The Evanston Police Department released disturbing footage of a traffic stop from last year in which officers violently, wrongfully arrest a black graduate student from Northwestern University. The student is suing the police department for excessive use of force, among other charges, after police forcibly apprehended him on suspicion of stealing a car that was his.

