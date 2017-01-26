Evanston high school superintendent r...

Evanston high school superintendent responds to students' walkout, protest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The superintendent of Evanston Township High School issued a statement regarding the hundreds of students who walked out of class Tuesday afternoon to protest the presidency of Donald Trump. "We are committed to ensuring that Evanston Township High School is a safe and welcoming place for all its students and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan 17 Dre 16
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Jan 16 Rubini Karalis 10
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Jan 15 Boo 7
Review: A1 Rental Vans Jan 4 jesto joseph 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Jan 3 Captain Cracker 161
News People think there's a weird connection between... Dec 30 Spotted Girl 6
News City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens Dec 29 spytheweb 10
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC