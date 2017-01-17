Emily Sinovic
Emily was born and raised in Kansas City and went to school in Evanston, IL where she graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. After school, Emily worked in Evansville, IN and Tulsa, OK where she headed up the investigative reporting team and spent time anchoring on the weekends.
