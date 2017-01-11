Eddie Vedder Performs Ahead of Presid...

Eddie Vedder Performs Ahead of President Obama's Farewell Address

Before the Obama spoke, the Evanston, Illinois native performed a short acoustic set of songs that including covers of songs by Patti Smith and Neil Young . Vedder performed Smith's "People Have the Power" and Young's "Rockin' in the Free World," backed by the Chicago Children's Choir.

