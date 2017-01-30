Driver Crashes Into Door of Bowmanville Carwash, Killing a Woman Inside

On Saturday morning a motorist drove through the closed overhead door of a carwash in the Bowmanville neighborhood, killing mail carrier Passion Overstreet, 28, who was inside the facility. Around 9:50 a.m., the 56-year-old male driver drove a Volkswagen Golf compact car through the door of the carwash, located on the 5400 block of North Damen, according to Officer Michelle Tannehille from Police News Affairs.

