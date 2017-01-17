Court rules Evanston lawsuit against ComEd, Nicor can proceed

According to the memorandum from Judge John Z. Lee in the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division court, Evanston's claims of city code violations, trespassing, private nuisance, public nuisance, breach of contract and violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act will be considered by the courts. Evanston is asking for "a combination of injunctive, declaratory and compensatory relief, as well as civil penalties," according to the memorandum.

