Budding scribes hone skills at NU-Q

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: The Peninsula

The new campus building of Northwestern University in Qatar , situated at the Education City is arguably the largest and most technologically advanced media school in the world. It combines contemporary design with its cutting-edge technology in an environmentally-friendly facility, says Everette E Dennis , Dean and CEO of NU-Q.

