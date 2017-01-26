Balancing Act: Chicago-based filmmakers drove across the country to find inspiring women

In 2013, Sarah Moshman and Dana Michelle Cook packed a minivan with camera equipment and a film crew and drove from Los Angeles to New York, capturing the stories of 17 remarkable women along the way: an astronaut, a brewmaster, an architect, an admiral and more. They turned the stories into a documentary called "The Empowerment Project," and they've spent the past three years showing it in high school auditoriums and college lecture halls, in cities across the country, in countries around the world - from Haiti to Holland, from Rwanda to Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.