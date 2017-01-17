Artists Want Museums To Protest 'Trumpism.' Here's What Chicago's Are Doing
Despite a loud demand for cultural institutions to close their doors on Friday, the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, in demonstration against the "normalization of Trumpism," most of Chicago's major art museums are not answering the call, put forth by more than 130 artists and critics. But some are nonetheless responding to the anxious political climate in their own fashion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|Dre
|16
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Jan 16
|Rubini Karalis
|10
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan 4
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan 3
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec 30
|Spotted Girl
|6
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC