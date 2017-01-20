Artists Against Hate, B-Fest, and more things to do in Chicago this weekend
There's plenty to do this weekend-for you and your newly-crafted pussy hat . Here's some of what we recommend: Fri 1/20: Artists Against Hate hosts a fund-raiser at Uptown Underground for the American Civil Liberties Union that's intended for those who seek an alternative to protesting.
