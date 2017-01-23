Artist Kader Attia unveils new solo exhibition at the Block Museum
Internationally-acclaimed French-Algerian artist Kader Attia, known for provocative exhibitions exploring colonial legacies, unveiled a solo exhibition of new work commissioned by Northwestern University's Mary and Leigh Block Museum of Art . 'Kader Attia: Reflecting Memory' runs Jan. 21 to April 16, 2017, at the Block Museum, 40 Arts Circle Drive, on the Evanston campus.
