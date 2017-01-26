5 ways to start teaching your kids to be good windy citizens
Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, most of us agree that encouraging our kids to vote and to be engaged citizens is good for our city and our country. As I watched former President Barack Obama's farewell speech on TV, I felt challenged by his call for all people to step up as citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Parent.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|Dre
|16
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Jan 16
|Rubini Karalis
|10
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan 4
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan 3
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec 30
|Spotted Girl
|6
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC