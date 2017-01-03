William Christopher Dies: Father Mulcahy Actor On 'M.A.S.H.' Was 84
William Christopher , the actor best known as Father Mulcahy on the classic sitcom M.A.S.H. , died today following a battle with lung cancer. He was 84, and died in his Pasadena home according to his son, John, who made the news public.
