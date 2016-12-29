Will You Be the Chicagoan to Take Div...

Will You Be the Chicagoan to Take Divvy's Ten-Millionth Ride?

The city announced today that the Divvy bike-share system is approaching its ten-million trip milestone, which would put it in an elite club of U.S. systems that also includes New York's Citi Bike and Washington D.C.'s Capital Bikeshare. As of today, the Chicago bike network has racked up over 9,985,000 trips.

