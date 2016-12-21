The Latest: Judge tells home to turn ...

The Latest: Judge tells home to turn over disabled residents

A Cook County judge has ordered a group home owner to turn over 18 residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities because they were in danger of "irreparable injury." The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Kathleen Pantle ordered Disability Services of Illinois Tuesday to turn the residents over to the Illinois Department of Human Services.

