The Latest: Judge tells home to turn over disabled residents
A Cook County judge has ordered a group home owner to turn over 18 residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities because they were in danger of "irreparable injury." The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Kathleen Pantle ordered Disability Services of Illinois Tuesday to turn the residents over to the Illinois Department of Human Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 15
|spytheweb
|5
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Dec 12
|Ex-Melrose parker
|157
|Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12)
|Dec 1
|Prince John
|2
|Attention all business owners!
|Nov 29
|Good Presence
|1
|Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl...
|Nov 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Northwestern Program Responds To 'Hateful,' Rac...
|Nov 25
|Ravenclaw
|2
|'This is our guy,' police commander says of sus...
|Nov '16
|Drew Peterson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC