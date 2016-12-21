Study: Music Changes The Teen Brain

Inside the choir room at a Chicago charter school, 41 students sing through several warm ups. The exercise is a basic scale, but it's sung in a canon, with each section of the choir on a different note. "There's 41 of you here, and 41 minds have to be completely locked into what we're doing in order for us to get that sound," teacher Kelsey Tortorice tells her students at UIC College Prep, a campus of the Noble Street Network of Charter Schools in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.