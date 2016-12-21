Study: Music Changes The Teen Brain

Study: Music Changes The Teen Brain

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBEZ-FM Chicago

Inside the choir room at a Chicago charter school, 41 students sing through several warm ups. The exercise is a basic scale, but it's sung in a canon, with each section of the choir on a different note.  "There's 41 of you here, and 41 minds have to be completely locked into what we're doing in order for us to get that sound," teacher Kelsey Tortorice tells her students at UIC College Prep, a campus of the Noble Street Network of Charter Schools in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens 8 hr Cordwainer Trout 8
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Sun Lower-end 158
Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12) Dec 1 Prince John 2
Attention all business owners! Nov 29 Good Presence 1
News Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl... Nov 29 Old Pom 4
News Northwestern Program Responds To 'Hateful,' Rac... Nov '16 Ravenclaw 2
News 'This is our guy,' police commander says of sus... Nov '16 Drew Peterson 1
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,553

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC