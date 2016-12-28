Strawdog Theatre Begins 2017 with CYMBELINE at Factory Theatre

Strawdog Theatre Company is proud to announce the second production in its 2016 - 2017 season, William Shakespeare 's CymbelIne, January 13 - February 25, directed by Robert Kauzlaric and performed at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. Opening Night is Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. All performances have ground level access and are wheelchair accessible, with an Access Project performance Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. with a touch tour at 2:45 p.m.* An industry performance is Monday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. for $18. Preview tickets are $15 with regular run tickets $30, they may be ordered online at s trawdog.org or by calling OvationTix toll-free: 866-811-4111.

