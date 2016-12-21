Split Single - "Good Riddance '16"
Jason Narducy released his latest Split Single album Metal Frames in November. A few days later, he played an album release show at the SPACE in Evanston, Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|11 hr
|spytheweb
|10
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Tue
|Yes
|160
|Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12)
|Dec 1
|Prince John
|2
|Attention all business owners!
|Nov 29
|Good Presence
|1
|Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl...
|Nov 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Northwestern Program Responds To 'Hateful,' Rac...
|Nov '16
|Ravenclaw
|2
|'This is our guy,' police commander says of sus...
|Nov '16
|Drew Peterson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC