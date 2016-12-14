Pharmacies miss more than half of dangerous drug combinations
The Chicago Tribune tested 255 pharmacies to see how often stores would dispense risky drug pairs without warning patients. Fifty-two percent of the tested pharmacies sold the medications without mentioning the potential interaction.
