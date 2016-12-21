Northwest suburban police blotter
The report said a security agent saw her take clothes valued at $300. • Vandals broke off a side mirror between 7:30 a.m. and 1:05 p.m. Dec. 9 from a vehicle at Bartlett High School, 701 W. Schick Road.
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|7 hr
|Lower-end
|158
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 15
|spytheweb
|5
|Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12)
|Dec 1
|Prince John
|2
|Attention all business owners!
|Nov 29
|Good Presence
|1
|Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl...
|Nov 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Northwestern Program Responds To 'Hateful,' Rac...
|Nov 25
|Ravenclaw
|2
|'This is our guy,' police commander says of sus...
|Nov '16
|Drew Peterson
|1
