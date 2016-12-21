Musicians carry on a very tuba Christmas tradition
An estimated 350 tuba players, from ages 9 to 80, performed on the 43rd anniversary year of Tuba Christmas, bringing holiday carols to the Chicago Palmer House Hilton. Musicians played the tuba, euphonium and sousaphone.
