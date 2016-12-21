Mount Prospect scholar's writings recently published
Pictured during a recent Loyola University-Chicago campus luncheon are: Judith Splitt; Frank Splitt; Patricia Shevlin, executive director of the Arthur J. Schmitt Foundation; Michelle Nickerson, professor of history, Loyola University; and Patricia Mooney-Melvin, dean of Loyola University's Graduate School. Mount Prospect resident Frank Splitt presented his recently published writings on education, the environment and technology, titled "An Odyssey of Reform Initiatives," to Loyola University, Chicago, as a memorial to the late Arthur J. Schmitt, founder of the Fournier Institute of Technology, Splitt's alma mater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 15
|spytheweb
|5
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Dec 12
|Ex-Melrose parker
|157
|Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12)
|Dec 1
|Prince John
|2
|Attention all business owners!
|Nov 29
|Good Presence
|1
|Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl...
|Nov 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Northwestern Program Responds To 'Hateful,' Rac...
|Nov 25
|Ravenclaw
|2
|'This is our guy,' police commander says of sus...
|Nov '16
|Drew Peterson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC