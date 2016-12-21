Mount Prospect scholar's writings recently published

Pictured during a recent Loyola University-Chicago campus luncheon are: Judith Splitt; Frank Splitt; Patricia Shevlin, executive director of the Arthur J. Schmitt Foundation; Michelle Nickerson, professor of history, Loyola University; and Patricia Mooney-Melvin, dean of Loyola University's Graduate School. Mount Prospect resident Frank Splitt presented his recently published writings on education, the environment and technology, titled "An Odyssey of Reform Initiatives," to Loyola University, Chicago, as a memorial to the late Arthur J. Schmitt, founder of the Fournier Institute of Technology, Splitt's alma mater.

