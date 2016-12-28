Man suspected in Election Day robbery...

Man suspected in Election Day robbery of Evanston poll worker arrested in Chicago

A man suspected of robbing a polling place volunteer in Evanston on Election Day was arrested recently in Chicago, Evanston police officials said. Lamar Berger, 19, of Chicago was arrested by Chicago police on a drug possession charge there, said Cmdr.

