M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies, reports say

William Christopher, who played the Catholic priest Father Mulcahy on the M*A*S*H television series, died Saturday at age 84, according to reports. Christopher, who was born Oct. 20, 1932, in Evanston, IL, started acting on the stage in the 1950s and later moved into television and movies.

