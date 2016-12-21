M*A*S*H actor William Christopher dies, reports say
William Christopher, who played the Catholic priest Father Mulcahy on the M*A*S*H television series, died Saturday at age 84, according to reports. Christopher, who was born Oct. 20, 1932, in Evanston, IL, started acting on the stage in the 1950s and later moved into television and movies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|6
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|10
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Dec 27
|Yes
|160
|Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12)
|Dec 1
|Prince John
|2
|Attention all business owners!
|Nov '16
|Good Presence
|1
|Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl...
|Nov '16
|Old Pom
|4
|Northwestern Program Responds To 'Hateful,' Rac...
|Nov '16
|Ravenclaw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC