Look at Naperville Christian's first graduating class, of 2, now

Monday Dec 26

The first two graduates of Naperville Christian Academy: Kaitlyn MacIntyre today is a senior at Northwestern University, and Stevie Melter is a graduate of Taylor University. The Class of 2013 at Naperville Christian Academy featured just two students: Kaitlyn MacIntyre and Stevie Melter.

