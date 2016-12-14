Evanston police say loaded guns recovered after fleeing suspects fall in snow

Over the course of about six hours, Evanston police recovered two loaded handguns in separate incidents that each involved traffic stops and individuals allegedly carrying the guns falling in the snow as they tried to flee, the police department announced Wednesday. Stephen Adams, 23, of the 1800 block of Grey Avenue, was arrested about 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Clark Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.