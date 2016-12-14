Evanston police say loaded guns recovered after fleeing suspects fall in snow
Over the course of about six hours, Evanston police recovered two loaded handguns in separate incidents that each involved traffic stops and individuals allegedly carrying the guns falling in the snow as they tried to flee, the police department announced Wednesday. Stephen Adams, 23, of the 1800 block of Grey Avenue, was arrested about 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Clark Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 15
|spytheweb
|5
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Dec 12
|Ex-Melrose parker
|157
|Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12)
|Dec 1
|Prince John
|2
|Attention all business owners!
|Nov 29
|Good Presence
|1
|Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl...
|Nov 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Northwestern Program Responds To 'Hateful,' Rac...
|Nov 25
|Ravenclaw
|2
|'This is our guy,' police commander says of sus...
|Nov '16
|Drew Peterson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC