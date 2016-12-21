CTA holiday train offers 'bit of happiness' in December cold
Fans of the CTA Holiday Train could receive complimentary mini cellophane-wrapped candy canes on the Purple Line on Dec. 14. But many riders asked for the commemorative white, red and green round button which proclaimed that 2016 is the 25th anniversary of the train. From left, Xia Roberts, 6, of Evanston and Liam Lockwood, also of Evanston, ride the CTA Holiday Train with family on the Dec. 14, 2016 Purple Line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 15
|spytheweb
|5
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Dec 12
|Ex-Melrose parker
|157
|Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12)
|Dec 1
|Prince John
|2
|Attention all business owners!
|Nov 29
|Good Presence
|1
|Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl...
|Nov 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Northwestern Program Responds To 'Hateful,' Rac...
|Nov 25
|Ravenclaw
|2
|'This is our guy,' police commander says of sus...
|Nov '16
|Drew Peterson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC