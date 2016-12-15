City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Al...

City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens

There are 5 comments on the Breitbart.com story from Thursday Dec 15, titled City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:

A municipality just outside Chicago, Illinois has now pledged itself to be a home for illegal aliens who want to be shielded from federal immigration law, officially claiming the mantle as a sanctuary city. The aldermen of Evanston, Illinois unanimously adopted a policy which will ban local police from being able to share information with federal immigration officials from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, according to Evanston Now .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,567

Location hidden
#1 Thursday Dec 15
another corrupt city awaiting real law enforcement and a real a/g to file federal felony charges which can be filed on local governments.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
HOLLA ISABELLA

Staten Island, NY

#2 Thursday Dec 15
That's where Northwestern is. No wonder. Snowflakes, SJWs and LGBTQ

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Invisible Stripes

Santa Ana, CA

#3 Thursday Dec 15
HOLLA ISABELLA wrote:
That's where Northwestern is. No wonder. Snowflakes, SJWs and LGBTQ
You're kind of close to your Alma Mater, Rykers Island .

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
HOLLA ISABELLA

Staten Island, NY

#4 Thursday Dec 15
Invisible Stripes wrote:
<quoted text>
You're kind of close to your Alma Mater, Rykers Island .
Not quite. Rutgers and MIT.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

9,935

Las Vegas, NV

#5 Thursday Dec 15
And US citizens are ok with this?

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Dec 12 Ex-Melrose parker 157
Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12) Dec 1 Prince John 2
Attention all business owners! Nov 29 Good Presence 1
News Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl... Nov 29 Old Pom 4
News Northwestern Program Responds To 'Hateful,' Rac... Nov 25 Ravenclaw 2
News 'This is our guy,' police commander says of sus... Nov '16 Drew Peterson 1
Tiger in River Grove (Aug '08) Nov '16 Pauline D 19
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC