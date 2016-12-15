City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
A municipality just outside Chicago, Illinois has now pledged itself to be a home for illegal aliens who want to be shielded from federal immigration law, officially claiming the mantle as a sanctuary city. The aldermen of Evanston, Illinois unanimously adopted a policy which will ban local police from being able to share information with federal immigration officials from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, according to Evanston Now .
#1 Thursday Dec 15
another corrupt city awaiting real law enforcement and a real a/g to file federal felony charges which can be filed on local governments.
#2 Thursday Dec 15
That's where Northwestern is. No wonder. Snowflakes, SJWs and LGBTQ
#3 Thursday Dec 15
You're kind of close to your Alma Mater, Rykers Island .
#4 Thursday Dec 15
Not quite. Rutgers and MIT.
Since: Apr 10
9,935
#5 Thursday Dec 15
And US citizens are ok with this?
