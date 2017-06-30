The SetlistGet the Folk Up

The Low Notes play at Jazz Night for the Folklife Festival in Dell'Arte's Carlo Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10 and at Mad River Brewery at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. You might want to start getting comfortable up in Blue Lake in the run up to the Humboldt Folklife Festival. Start off this evening at the Mad River Brewery with folky fiddle tunes from Fingal , which will be starting it up around 6 p.m. and for free.

