The SetlistGet the Folk Up

The SetlistGet the Folk Up

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

The Low Notes play at Jazz Night for the Folklife Festival in Dell'Arte's Carlo Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10 and at Mad River Brewery at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. You might want to start getting comfortable up in Blue Lake in the run up to the Humboldt Folklife Festival. Start off this evening at the Mad River Brewery with folky fiddle tunes from Fingal , which will be starting it up around 6 p.m. and for free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) 13 hr Heather 266
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) Jul 2 Blythe bites dust 26
News Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09) Jun 28 Elynn 15
Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10) Jun 26 Ceder Pie 36
News Animal control checks on man with more than 100... Jun 25 Pig farmer 1
HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe Jun 23 Kmjpandora 1
Commune Jun 19 trumpnoze 3
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC