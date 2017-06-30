The SetlistGet the Folk Up
The Low Notes play at Jazz Night for the Folklife Festival in Dell'Arte's Carlo Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10 and at Mad River Brewery at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11. You might want to start getting comfortable up in Blue Lake in the run up to the Humboldt Folklife Festival. Start off this evening at the Mad River Brewery with folky fiddle tunes from Fingal , which will be starting it up around 6 p.m. and for free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|Heather
|266
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|Jul 2
|Blythe bites dust
|26
|Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Elynn
|15
|Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10)
|Jun 26
|Ceder Pie
|36
|Animal control checks on man with more than 100...
|Jun 25
|Pig farmer
|1
|HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe
|Jun 23
|Kmjpandora
|1
|Commune
|Jun 19
|trumpnoze
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC