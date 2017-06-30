Sheriff probes estate sales

22 hrs ago

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office announced Friday they are investigating whether former county public administrator's office employees violated state law by selling estate property from deceased county residents to former and current county employees. Interim Sheriff William “Billy” Honsal, who acts as the current public administrator, told the Times-Standard on Friday that his office had been made aware of the conflict of interest claims two weeks ago after he and his Chief Deputy Coroner Lt.

