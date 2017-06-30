Sheriff probes estate sales
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office announced Friday they are investigating whether former county public administrator's office employees violated state law by selling estate property from deceased county residents to former and current county employees. Interim Sheriff William “Billy” Honsal, who acts as the current public administrator, told the Times-Standard on Friday that his office had been made aware of the conflict of interest claims two weeks ago after he and his Chief Deputy Coroner Lt.
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Elynn
|15
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|Jun 26
|Contrail 998
|265
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|Jun 26
|Ceder Pie
|25
|Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10)
|Jun 26
|Ceder Pie
|36
|Animal control checks on man with more than 100...
|Jun 25
|Pig farmer
|1
|HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe
|Jun 23
|Kmjpandora
|1
|Commune
|Jun 19
|trumpnoze
|3
