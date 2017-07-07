Music Tonight: Friday, July 7
The funky jazz of locals Ultra Secret will return to the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. tonight. They can hit the tight changes all while keeping you guessing what's coming next, and all while doing it free of charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|Jul 9
|Herring
|4
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|Jul 9
|Herring
|267
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|Jul 2
|Blythe bites dust
|26
|Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Elynn
|15
|Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10)
|Jun 26
|Ceder Pie
|36
|Animal control checks on man with more than 100...
|Jun 25
|Pig farmer
|1
|HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe
|Jun 23
|Kmjpandora
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC