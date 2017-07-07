Music Tonight: Friday, July 7

Music Tonight: Friday, July 7

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

The funky jazz of locals Ultra Secret will return to the Mad River Brewery Tap Room at 6 p.m. tonight. They can hit the tight changes all while keeping you guessing what's coming next, and all while doing it free of charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... Jul 9 Herring 4
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) Jul 9 Herring 267
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) Jul 2 Blythe bites dust 26
News Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09) Jun 28 Elynn 15
Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10) Jun 26 Ceder Pie 36
News Animal control checks on man with more than 100... Jun 25 Pig farmer 1
HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe Jun 23 Kmjpandora 1
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC