Homeless issues discussed at Human Rights Commission
The panel unanimously passed a request from Commissioner Lance Morton to form an the ad hoc committee to arrange meetings with interested parties in Southern Humboldt regarding homeless issues. Morton recommended the commission review how larger cities have tackled homelessness issues so that they can take further steps toward resolving Humboldt County's.
