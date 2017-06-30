Homeless issues discussed at Human Ri...

Homeless issues discussed at Human Rights Commission

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The panel unanimously passed a request from Commissioner Lance Morton to form an the ad hoc committee to arrange meetings with interested parties in Southern Humboldt regarding homeless issues. Morton recommended the commission review how larger cities have tackled homelessness issues so that they can take further steps toward resolving Humboldt County's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) Wed Heather 266
Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10) Jul 2 Blythe bites dust 26
News Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09) Jun 28 Elynn 15
Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10) Jun 26 Ceder Pie 36
News Animal control checks on man with more than 100... Jun 25 Pig farmer 1
HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe Jun 23 Kmjpandora 1
Commune Jun 19 trumpnoze 3
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC