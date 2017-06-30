Forecast: Coast to experience cloudy Fourth, but wona t spoil fireworks
Clouds will already have been rolling in by the time the Fourth of July fireworks launch in Eureka at 10 p.m., but the National Weather Service Eureka expects it won't to spoil the show. “For Fourth of July viewing, it should be fine for the fireworks, but the clouds may play a minor issue,” National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Patrick Doll said from their Woodley Island station on Saturday.
