Eureka reaffirms commitment to transferring Indian Island to Wiyot Tribe

The City of Eureka is in the process of figuring out how to transfer the rest of its Indian Island land to the Wiyot Tribe. In March of 2015, the Wiyot Tribe made a request to the City of Eureka for the transfer of the city owned property on Indian Island.

