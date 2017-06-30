Eureka reaffirms commitment to transferring Indian Island to Wiyot Tribe
The City of Eureka is in the process of figuring out how to transfer the rest of its Indian Island land to the Wiyot Tribe. In March of 2015, the Wiyot Tribe made a request to the City of Eureka for the transfer of the city owned property on Indian Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|Jul 2
|Blythe bites dust
|26
|Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Elynn
|15
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|Jun 26
|Contrail 998
|265
|Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10)
|Jun 26
|Ceder Pie
|36
|Animal control checks on man with more than 100...
|Jun 25
|Pig farmer
|1
|HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe
|Jun 23
|Kmjpandora
|1
|Commune
|Jun 19
|trumpnoze
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC