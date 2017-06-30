Eureka police: Several arrests over July 4 weekend

From left, William Koenig, Tyler Lemmons and John Dalkin were among those arrested over the long holiday weekend by Eureka police. On July 3, 2017, at about 4:57 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 30 block of West 2 nd Street for the report of a second burglary to the Betty Kwan Chinn warehouse.

