Community rallies behind Betty Chinn
A heartbroken but newly energized Betty Chinn helped as dozens of volunteers rallied behind her Friday to clean out her warehouse and sort through the items set aside for the homeless people of Humboldt County after the Eureka facility was broken into and pillaged earlier this week. The longtime philanthropist said she spent all day long crying after finding her warehouse was broken into, looted and vandalized on Tuesday.
