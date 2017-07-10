Changes to interdistrict transfer policy likely after $260K settlement
The process for interdistrict transfers in Humboldt County schools will likely change following Cutten School District's settlement payment of $260,000 to the Eureka School District for accepting students that were not formally approved by their home district, according to school officials. Humboldt County Board of Education spokeswoman Jenny Bowen said the board will be meeting to review and discuss the process of students transferring districts on Aug. 8. “There will be a review of the form as well as the process, and both will likely be changing,” Bowen said in an e-mail to the Times-Standard.
