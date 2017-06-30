a Above and beyonda : Eureka man honored for rescuing girl from attack
Eureka resident John Marciel said he did what any person should do when he saved an 11-year-old girl from a life-threatening attack by her mother at Centerville Beach in June, but the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and local businesses felt his deed deserved greater recognition. Standing in the sheriff's office on Thursday afternoon, Marciel was presented the Citizen's Distinguished Service Medal and a certificate of distinguished service by Sheriff William Honsal and was met with a standing applause by his family members, sheriff's deputies, district attorneys and county officials.
